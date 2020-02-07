Joseph Oyet scored two tries and a penalty kick as Heathens RFC overpowered Buffaloes RFC in a Kyadondo derby tie under the floodlights during Matchday 8 of the Nile Special Stout Rugby Premier League.

The full-back was on top of his game on the night with his positioning on reception of high balls in defense and equally up to the task in attack with numerous line breaks and metres carried with the ball.

In addition to Oyet’s points, Heathens were awarded a penalty try by center referee Rosenburg Kanyunyuzi after illegal scrummaging from Buffaloes right under their goalposts.

The other try was scored by wing Lawrence Ssebuliba who outpaced everybody to ground the ball from a long low kick by Robert Masendi in the last play of the game.

That meant that Heathens secured a 25-00 bonus point victory in the match to extend their unbeaten run in the 2019-20 season to 8 games, and thus maintain their stay at the top of the table.

Despite not conceding a single point against Buffaloes, Heathens were not flawless during the match.

The defending champions committed up to 11 handling errors, two times more than their opponents which demonstrated continued struggles in the ball-handling department.

The discipline was not the best as well as Heathens gave away 7 penalties. Mike Otto was sent to the bin for an illegal tackle in the 65th minute.

However, Buffaloes were unable to capitalize on these errors and score points against Heathens. Wilfred Seguya missed 3 penalty kicks on goal as the Buffaloes attack failed to breach the tight Heathens defense.

The defeat ended Buffaloes’ five-match winning streak who will have another uphill task to overcome in the next matchday when they host Black Pirates at the same ground.