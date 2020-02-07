Uganda Premier League (Match Day 21 – Friday Result):

Onduparaka 0-1 Express

Express Football Club beat Onduparaka 1-0 for the first time in last eight games since the Caterpillars were promoted in 2016.

The latest encounter between the two sides was played on Friday, 7th February 2020 at the Green Light Stadium in Arua.

Second half substitute Frank Ssenyondo scored the priceless goal with a bullet shot off an acute angle past goalkeeper Yusuf Wasswa with less than five minutes to play.

This was the first game for Express head coach Wasswa Bbosa who replaced sacked George Ssimwogerere barely three days ago.

The Red Eagles endured the final 33 minutes of the game with a man down following a sending off for Lawrence Kigonya with a second bookable offence in the 57th minute.

Right from the onset of play, Express looked the better side and more dangerous of the two parties in contention.

Pacy winger Ssenyondo had replaced striker Frank “Machette” Kalanda with 10 minutes into the second half.

Two minutes later, Express were reduced to 10 men with Kigonya’s second caution after a late lunge unto midfielder Rajab Kakooza.

The red card led to a forced change on the hour mark when offensive midfielder Isaac Doka was replaced the holding midfielder Dennis Sserukwaya.

The Catarpillars called off Kakooza for striker Amis Muwonge with a change in strategy to capitalize on the numerical advantage.

The visitors however remained the dominant side with countless raids to the Onduparaka goal.

Express forward Eric Kambale, returning after a long period out flipped the ball past Onduparaka goalkeeper Yusuf Wasswa but defender Muhammed Rashid reacted to tame the danger with 17 minutes to play.

Sabir Andama replaced Jamal Malish in the 80th minute before left full back Rashid Okocha was cautioned for dangerous play.

The defining moment of the sunny evening arrived in the 85th minute when Daniel Shabena set up Ssenyondo on the right.

The diminutive winger made no mistake with a low drive past goalkeeper Wasswa for the goal well celebrated.

Wasswa had only traveled to Arua on match day since their last game away to Vipers (Catarpillars lost 1-0 at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende).

Express attained their seventh victory of the season, which puts them to 25 points and ascend three places on the 16 team log to 11th.

Onduparaka consequently, suffered their 9th loss of the season and stay 5th with 30 points fetched in 21 games.

Team Line Ups:

Onduparaka XI: Yusuf Wasswa (G.K), Richard Ayiko, Allan Busobozi, Muhammad Rashid, Denis Andama, Hassan Muhamood, Rajab Kakooza, Joel Jangeyambe, Jamal Malish, Rashid Okocha, Julius Malingumu

Subs: Amis Muwonge, Ezra Bida, Bheto, Mahdi, Dumba, Rogers

Express XI: Tony Kyamera (G.K), Muhammad Yiga, Hamisi Batega, David Kakeeto, Daniel Shabena, Isaac Doka Mweru, Lawrence Kigonya, Dissan Galiwango (Captain), Eric Kambale, Frank Kalanda

Subs: Sadat Mugenyi (G.K), Sadiq Ssekyembe, Ivan Ocholit, Denis Sserukwaya, Frank Ssenyondo, Joshua Musoke, Enock Ssebagala