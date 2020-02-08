FUFA Women Super League

Sunday, 9th February 2020

Kampala Queens vs Kawempe Muslim Ladies

There is no doubt that the relationship between Farida Bulega and Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi is as faint as the deepest sleeper’s breath. In the aftermath of the events that reportedly happened in the Crested Cranes camp during the CECAFA Women’s Championship in Tanzania, the two don’t seem to have a good connection.

The two tacticians will face off on Sunday as Kampala Queens host Kawempe Muslim in the FUFA Women Super League on Sunday in Kabojja.

FUFA Media Crested Cranes Coaches: Faridah Bulega, Oliver Mbekeka and Ayub Khalifa

Whereas Kiyingi has guided Kawempe Muslim to a perfect start registering 4 wins in as many games, Kampala Queens on the other under Bulega have had a mild start, winning once, losing two games and also registering a draw.

The highly anticipated encounter, therefore, will pit two teams that are on differing terms.

Nalukenge vs Najjemba affair

Besides the contest between the two coaches, Sunday’s clash will also be a platform for arguably the best two players in the country at the moment to face.

Juliet Nalukenge despite being doubtful for this particular one is the go-to player for Kawempe Muslim and already has three goals to her name this season.

However, she will be subjected to a late fitness test after limping off in Kawempe’s 1-0 win over Olila High School.

On the other hand, Najjemba is the key player for Kampala Queens, a team she joined this season from Isra Soccer Academy.

The ambidextrous player who is the captained has scored all the goals that Kampala Queens have scored this season (4).

Both Nalukenge and Najjemba have been vital for the Uganda women national teams including the U17, U20, and the Crested Cranes.

What the coaches say

Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi

“The new league is quite tricky because every game is a challenge and the fact that they sieved the best teams makes each game important. We want to maintain the good run we have had so far and thus must work hard to get the result we want.”

Farida Bulega

Coach Faridah Bulega

“We have prepared well and only waiting for the game. It is always tough facing Kawempe but we know the position we hold on the table and thus we need a positive result from this fixture.”

This will be the 5th meeting between the two sides with Kawempe unbeaten therein.