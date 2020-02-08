FUFA Women Super League

Sunday, 9 th February 2020

February 2020 Uganda Martyrs HS Vs Lady Doves

St. Gerald’s Stadium, Lubaga

Lady Doves’ title ambitions will be put to test on Sunday as they pay a visit to Uganda Martyrs High School on Sunday.

The Masindi based outfit are top of the league table and their target to win this season’s championship is still on the right path but will face a stern test against a young Uganda Martyrs team.

Uganda Martyrs coached by Rogers Nkugwa have gotten better in every game since losing to Kawempe Muslim on the opening day of the season.

The team hugely relies on the quartet of goalkeeper Daphine Nyayenga, Captain Gloria Namugerwa, midfielder Kevin Nakachwa and winger Catherine Nagadya who have been key in Uganda U17 triumphs.

Brenda Munyana, Latifa Nakasi alongside experienced players in Esther Naluyimba and Spencer Nakachwa are the other players that will pose a threat to Lady Doves.

Under John Ongodia on the other hand, Lady Doves will go into Sunday’s fixture with the hope of extending their lead at the top.

They have 13 points in five games and victory will help them maintain the grip, bearing in mind that Kawempe Muslim who are second play Kampala Queens on the same day.

Fazila Ikwaput is the main source of goals for Lady Doves and already leads the scoring charts with six goals.

The addition of Norah Alupo and Elizabeth Nakigozi makes them even a deadly team going forward.