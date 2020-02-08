Nedbank Cup 2020 (Round of 32):

Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 SuperSport United

There were quite some positives and grey area to report home about from the Tshwane Derby as Mamelodi Sundowns overcame SuperSport United 1-0 during the Nedbank Cup round of 32 duel at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday.

First things first, Dennis Onyango’s side progressed to the next round (stage of 16) at the expense of fellow Uganda Cranes’ player Moses Waiswa.

Sibusiso Vilakazi scored the match winner coming in the 27th minute off Thapelo Morena’s assist.

There was quality playing time for the two Ugandans in the box, Onyango at Mamelodi Sundowns featured for the entire duration of the match and kept a clean sheet.

Waiswas on the other hand played as a second half substitute as the Uganda Cranes midfielder was introduced for Sipho Percevale Mbule in the 66th minute.

The grey area in the match was the injury to Morena who could not complete the game because of a twist on the left leg.

Masandawana thus booked their berth to the round of 16 whose draw will be held on Monday.

Meanwhile, Kaizer Chiefs out-witted Royal Eagles 1-0 with Lebogang Manyama meeting Reeve Frosler’s assist for the priceless goal 20 minutes to full time at the FNB Stadium.

Team Line Ups:

Mamelodi Sundowns XI: Denis Onyango (G.K), Ngcongca, Madisha, Ricardo Nascimento, Lebusa, Thapelo Morena, Kekana, Jali, Themba Zwane, Sirino, Sibusiso Vilakazi

Subs: Kennedy Mweene (G.K), Arendse Wayne, Lyle Lakay, Samuel Mabunda, Spheleele Mkhulise, Jose Ali Meza, Lebohang Maboe

Head coach: Pitso Mosimane

SuperSport United XI: Williams (G.K), Nhlapo, Bhasera, Daniels, Kekana, Thamsanqa Mokoena, Dean Furman, Mbule, Kudakwashe Mahachi, Thamsanqa Gabuza, Bradley Grobler

Subs: Aubrey Modiba, Ghampani Lungu, Moses Waiswa, Donn Luke Fleurs, Robert Jesse Donn, Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, Pule Boalefa

Head coach: Kaitano Tembo