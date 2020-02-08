Sports Club Villa midfielder Nicholas “Zico” Kabonge has had an amazing debut performance with stellar displays upon his first time of asking in the Uganda Premier League.

The 2018 Airtel Masaza Cup winner with Gomba was previously featuring for Kampala Junior Team (KJT) in the Kampala fourth division league before the Jogoos sought for his treasure signature.

He boldly attests that adjustment from the fourth division to the top league has not been a mere walk in the park.

But, he is quick to add, it has taken determination, hard-work, belief and teamwork component from coaches and fellow players to quickly adjust to the demands of the Uganda Premier League, more so at such a historical club as SC Villa.

All I can say is that life in the fourth division is far different from the top premier league. From the training schedule of teams, mentality of players, competition, fans expectations and the whole environment is too different. It has taken good discipline, hard work, assistance from coaches and senior players to adjust quickly and I am now enjoying my time at the club. Nicholas Kabonge, SC Villa Player

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Kabonge in action for Gomba in the Airtel Masaza Cup

In 20 matches played thus far for Sports Club Villa in the top tier this season, Kabonge has featured in 18 games, scoring two goals.

He was on target against Tooro United at Namboole as SC Villa won the game 3-1 and recently struck a stunning long range effort against Police at StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo during the 2 all draw.

Kabonge has consequently missed only out two matches in all SC Villa’s games for the season so far.

He was absent for the season opener against Kyetume at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole (SC Villa lost 1-0 to the newcomers) and the second round opening away contest versus Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) at the Arena of Visions in Ndejje, Bombo (URA won 2-0).

This utility player who can be deployed as a holding midfielder, a false number nine (behind main striker), offensive midfielder and a winger, envisages a bright time in the league.

“This is just my first season in the league and so far so good. I will keep calm and focused to play as many matches as possible so that I contribute immensely to the club’s glory. Also, my target is to play for the Uganda Cranes and play in the diaspora leagues at an appropriate time” Kabonge adds.

As Sports Club faces Proline during match day 21 at Namboole Stadium, Kabonge will be among the hundreds of fans in the terraces because of an earlier knock from the Police encounter.

He is expected back in the coming week when the Jogoos take on giant killers Kajjansi United in the Stanbic Uganda Cup round of 32 contest (at Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium) whose winner will make it to the money bracket (round of 16).

The Jogoos are currently third on the 16 time log with 33 points off 20 matches.

SC Villa’s Remaining Games in the Uganda Premier League:

Wednesday, 19th February 2020: SC Villa Vs Onduparaka – Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

Sunday, 23rd February 2020: BUL Vs SC Villa – FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

Friday, 28th February 2020: SC Villa Vs Bright Stars – Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

Saturday, 7th March 2020: Tooro United Vs SC Villa – St Paul’s Seminary Playground, Fort Portal

Tuesday, 5th May 2020: SC Villa Vs KCCA – Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

Saturday, 9th May 2020: Mbarara City Vs SC Villa – Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara

Wednesday, 13th May 2020: SC Villa Vs Kyetume – Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

Wednesday, 20th May 2020: SC Villa Vs Maroons – Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

Saturday, 23rd May 2020: Wakiso Giants Vs SC Villa – Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium, Wakiso