FUFA Women Super League

Olila High School Vs She Corporate

Olila Playground, Soroti

She Corporate will look to pile more misery on struggling Olila High School when the two teams face off this Sunday in Soroti.

Olila is yet to post a point this season in the four games they have played and languish in the drop zone alongside troubled Muteesa I Royal University who also don’t have a point.

Nakawa based entity She Corporate will hope to capitalize on Olila’s woes and secure maximum points.

However, Coach Ali Zzinda is aware of the good record Olila has at home and expects his charges to show full commitment.

“We can’t go into the game with a relaxed attitude. The fact is Olila has a good record at home despite falling to Kawempe. We, therefore, must show full commitment if we are to get a good result.”