One of the youngest albeit best performing sports federations in the country is undoubtedly the Uganda Woodball Federation (UWbF).

Under 15 years now, the UWbF continues to raise up the ladder with well-organized calendar with domestic and international competitions, tranquil administrative structures, the will power to lure sponsors and partners as well as the sheer blessing by National Council of Sports (NCS).

On Saturday, February 8, 2020, the Uganda Woodball Federation annual congress convened at the body’s head offices held at Balintuma, Kampala for the 12th time since inception.

The well attended congress had all the clubs in attendance with the top brass executive members headed by the president Paul Mark Kayongo (also the Africa Woodball Association boss and world woodball federation vice president) and a heavy representation from NCS led by the General Secretary Dr. Benard Patrick Ogwel and his assistant David Ssemakula Katende.

Ranking aloft the deliberations on the agenda was passing the year-long budget (with projected expenditures and incomes), resolutions to make the make the game better and better, key constitutional amendments as well as endorsing the activity calendar of the Federation.

In a special way, Kayongo appreciated the role of the Uganda and Chinese Governments, the key sponsors and partners of the Uganda Woodball Federation in efforts of developing this game through leaps and bounds.

“I thank the Government of Uganda and that of China for the continued support made towards the development of the game. I also laud the sponsors and partners who have been with us over time. Our target this year is to hold all the domestic competitions as well as prioritize the preparations for this year’s Woodball World Cup in July 2020 coming up in Malaysia.” Kayongo stated.

Kayongo pleaded with the Government through the NCS to help with plans for an international woodball course in Uganda.

“As a pioneer woodball country in the entire African Continent, we need to lead the way in everything. We are falling short on facilities especially an international standard course. I therefore ask Government to help us achieve this” Kayongo pleaded.

In his speech on behalf of the Government of Uganda, the NCS General Secretary Dr Ogwel singled out the great organization by UWbF and vowed for continued support financial and otherwise.

“As NCS, we have witnessed the good organization of Woodball and the exceptional performance by Uganda Woodball Federation. We promise to continue supporting you” Dr. Ogwel remarked.

Dr. Ogwel also noted the delegates and media about the plans in the pipeline for Government through the ministry of Education and Sports to host the numerous sponsors and partners for the various sports disciplines in the country.

The congress passed unanimously means of looking for supplementary funds to run the federation as well as appreciating the deeds of the previous state minister of sports, Hon. Charles Bakabulindi.

Other pertinent issues regarded constitutional amendments of the Uganda Woodball Federation as guided by NCS’Katende.