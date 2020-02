It is just a week away before crews start their chase for the 2020 National Rally Championship title.

The traditional season-opening event, Mbarara Rally, is slated for the weekend of February 14-16 in Mbarara District.

35 crews have confirmed participation.

The two-day event will cover a total competitive distance of 171.55kilometers consisting of seven stages.

A new double-circuit; the first in Mbarara rally is expected to bring more thrill to the event as crews go head to head on Saturday.

Courtesy The new double circuit.

Arthur Blick Jr is expected to go first on the road following the probable absence of the reigning champion Yasin Nasser.

Entry List