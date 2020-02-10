Uganda Premier League

Match Day 21 Results

KCCA FC 2-1 Maroons FC

SC Villa 2-1 Proline FC

Kyetume FC 1-1 URA FC

Mbarara City FC 1-0 Police FC

BUL FC 1-3 Vipers SC

Onduparaka FC 0-1 Express FC

Bright Stars FC 3-0 Busoga United FC

Tooro United FC 2-1 Wakiso Giants FC

The league is definitely into the final bend and every game for now matters with teams fighting to attain their targets.

It is close both at the top and the bottom and match day 21 had surprising performances including Bright Stars and Tooro United FC winning to give hope to their relegation fight.

Several players were outstanding in the 8 games played and make the cut to my match day 21 best XI.

Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume FC)

He is arguably the best goalkeeper in the league despite playing for a struggling Kyetume FC. Joel Mutakubwa has continued to put up good displays and was named man of the match in the game against URA FC, his sixth accolade this season.

In the game against URA FC, he made two crucial saves to deny Mikidadi Ssenyonga including a stoppage-time save.

Eddie Kapampa (Tooro United FC)

In his first game for Tooro United, Kapampa was excellent in the right back position doing well both in defence and offence.

Derrrick Ndahiro (SC Villa)

For the third successive match day, Derrick Ndahiro maintains a slot in my team and there is no doubt that the diminutive player is one of the best left backs in the league.

Despite a sloppy start against Proline, he later gained the confidence and played well.

Martin Kizza (Express FC)

Express FC registered their first win against Onduparaka FC in the league and this came away in Arua.

After going through a tough spell that saw George Ssimwogerere sacked, Express FC bounced back and with a commendable display including defender Martin Kizza who combined well with Hamis Batega to deny Onduparaka FC.

Enock Walusimbi (Bright Stars FC)

This was the sixth league game that Bright Stars FC managed to register a clean sheet thanks to a spirited display from Enock Walusimbi.

He did well to tame Lawrence Tezikya and stop Busoga United FC from making any serious threats at goal.

Gift Ali (KCCA FC)

I can authoritatively say that Gift Ali is the best player for KCCA FC at the moment and he plays a very crucial role in the midfield.

He dominated proceedings in the midfield against Maroons FC like has done all season.

Saidi Kyeyune (URA FC)

Arguably one of the best midfielders in the league this season, Saidi Kyeyune has regained his fine form and one of the key players for the tax collectors. His goal against Kyetume FC was the sixth in the league this season.

Solomon Okwalinga (Mbarara City FC)

Man of the match performance from Solomon Okwalinga as Mbarara City edged Police FC On their return to Kakyeka stadium.

He assisted Brian Ahebwa for the lone goal of the game.

Tito Okello (Vipers SC)

Despite failing to command a slot in the starting at Vipers SC this season, Okello has impressed whenever he is given the chance.

At the start of the second round, he assisted Paul Mucureezi for the goal against Kyetume FC.

When Fred Kajjoba named him in the starting XI, he paid off by grabbing a hat trick against BUL FC to help Vipers SC stretch the lead at the top to five.

Yafessi Mubiru (Tooro United FC)

He bagged a brace to help Tooro United FC win 2-1 against Wakiso Giants FC and brighten their hopes of survival this season.

Muwadda Mawejje (Bright Stars FC)

On his debut for Bright Stars FC, Muwadda Mawejje who is on loan from Wakiso Giants FC put up a man of the match display to help the team win 3-0 against Busoga United FC.

Besides the assist for Jamil Kalisa’s goal, he had a good display throughout the entire game.

Coach: Wasswa Bossa (Express FC)

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO Express FC head coach Wasswa Bossa

Honourable Mentions: Erisa Ssekisambu (KCCA FC), Disan Galiwango (Express FC), Jamil Kalisa (Bright Stars FC), Hakim Kiwanuka (Proline FC), Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA FC)