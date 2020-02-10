The role of parents, guardians, coaches and other trainers, well-wishers as well as friends can never be under-looked in the development of one’s football career.

United Kingdom based student-cum-footballer Lewis Ainebyona in a special way singles out the mother, Prisca Boonabantu who always pushed him along the way.

In an exclusive question and answer interview with Kawowo Sports, Ainebyona narrates about his personal journey since he was born at Rubaga Hospital upto Solent University in Southampton where he is currently based, studying a special degree in football studies.

He reveals how he is also pursuing the coaching badges, his own football academy back home in Uganda, salutes Louis Figo, Samuel Eto’o, female footballer-cum-administrator Jean Sseninde, Nelson Senkatuka and of course his 21st Century mother.

Here are the extracts of the interview verbatim.

Question: Greetings to you. Who is Lewis Ainebyona in brief?

Ainebyona: Lewis Ainebyona is a 24-year old male footballer and at the same time, a student in Southampton, United Kingdom where I am currently based.

Question: Who are your parents and where were you born from?

Ainebyona: I was born at Rubaga Hospital in Kampala. My mother is Prisca Boonabantu and the father Bernard Begumisa. I grew up in Kyebando Kisalosalo zone for most of my childhood.

Question: Where did you go to school?

Ainebyona: I had my nursery and primary education at Kampala Quality Primary School (Just below Bahai Temple in Kyabando). I went to Ntare School in Mbarara for O-level and Nyamilyango College for A’level. I have a diploma in Accounting and Finance from Makerere University Business School. I am currently pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Football Studies at Solent University, Southampton. It is a 3 year course and this is my final year of study.

Question: When did you start playing football?

Ainebyona: I started kicking a ball as young as I could remember but passionately got into it at around 8/9 years old. I used to play with my local mates around Kyebando Kisalosalo, Central and Nsooba.

Question: Who inspired you?

Ainebyona: Back then, It was mainly street soccer then I joined KKT (Kyebando Kids Team) aged 12 which was run by Coaches Steven, Benjamin and Patrick Kasozi Patrick and we used to play local tournaments and friendly games. I also played for the Housing Finance bank Team at the 2007 Kampala Kids League (KKL) season. I didn’t play much football in high school because studies were really stressing me out so I found it hard to balance both. I later joined Edgars Youth Programme in my senior 4 vacation back in January 2012 till early September 2017. I also used to do the Edgars holiday training programme.

Question: When did you depart for studies in the United Kingdom?

Ainebyona: I left for further studies in the United Kingdom towards the end of 2017.

Question: Have you been playing football in the United Kingdom and for which teams?

Ainebyona: When I went for University in Southampton, I have been playing non-league football for the time I have been here around the Hampshire Region. That is in the Hampshire Senior League/Premier Division which is Tier 7 of the National League System (NLS).

Question: What is up with your future?

Ainebyona: Well, I have taken up the FA coaching courses/badges here in England and I am currently doing voluntary coaching with some grassroot clubs. Happened to start up my own academy back home “Kampala Saints Football Academy” which I run with a couple of my friends.

Question: How do you manage Kampala Saints Football Academy when you are in the United Kingdom?

Ainebyona: I normally run football clinics and sessions when Iam back for holidays but after my course, I am looking at putting my full focus on the project. So, my future career is in the direction of a football coach and administrator. I am still playing football and I have always dreamt of playing at a high level so I am not ruling that dream out.

Question: Who are your role models?

Ainebyona: First of all it is my Mother. I would love to call her a 21st Century parent because she has encouraged and facilitated my childhood dream and talent which not many parents do. I also admire her work ethic and determination.

Special shout out to Jean Sseninde here. She has represented Uganda well at FIFA international events holding our flag up high. She’s doing great work with the girls/women’s football down in Uganda. Hardworking lady who has given up her time and resources to encourage and improve the sport back home. With what she has achieved at her age is really quite tremendous and I believe she’s a shining example for the youths out there.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE Jean Sseninde Namayega

I looked up to players like Luis Figo, Samuel Eto’o (Up to date), Nelson Senkatuka and Arsenal’s invincible team was high class at that time. (I’m still a gunner though).

Eto’o is one of Africa’s greats. I play as a winger and forward and that’s because of him. Great striker. Finishing and shooting wise. He’s also doing some administrative work with FIFA for the Qatar 2022 World Cup and CAF and that is also something I look forward to.

I heard loads about Senkatuka from my peers from the time he was out here in the UK playing non-league football and seen his highlights and journey in the Uganda Premier League till now as he’s in Morocco.

He has really pushed hard for his dream. Good goal scorer. He’s surely one to watch out for.

Kawowo Sports: Thank you so much for the time and interview

Ainebyona: It is a pleasure.