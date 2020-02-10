The defending champions of the Championship of African Nations (Chan) tournament Morocco are not leaving anything to chance.

Therefore, the Atlas Lions as they are christened have already embarked on early preparations in a bid to successfully defend the trophy.

Head coach Houcine Ammouta summoned 27 players on the provisional team to prepare for the 2020 Championship of African Nations Tournament.

The team will conduct a four day’s camp from Monday, 10th February to Thursday, 13th February 2020.

Of the 27 players summoned none of comes from Raja Casablanca because they have a league game on Wednesday, 12th February 2020.

Cameroon will host the biennial championship kicking off on 4th to 25th April 2020.

The other 15 qualified countries include Uganda, Congo, DR Congo, Rwanda, Tanzania, Libya, Morocco, Namibia, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Guinea, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and Togo.

Uganda, DR Congo and Zimbabwe will be making their 5th appearance as Togo are first timers.

Summoned Provisional Team:

Goalkeepers: Mohamed Amsif, Hicham El Mejhad, Zouheir Laaroubi

Defenders: Abdellah Khafifi (Mco), Omar Nemsaoui, Ismail Mokadem, Anas Bach, Soufiane Bouftini, Karim Baadi, Mohammed Nahiri, Imad Aatfallah

Midfielders: Mehdi Karnass, Chouaib El Maftoul, Zakaria Fati, Yahya Jabrane, Walid El Karti, Saad Lamti,Larbi Naji