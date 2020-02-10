The future for Charles Livingstone Mbabazi at Uganda Premier League side Wakiso Giants is highly questionable over a row between the coach and a section of senior players.

Since he took over at the Purple Sharks, Mbabazi has had a slow start, winning one match match, drawing twice and lost thrice.

Wakiso Giants lost the second round opener 2-1 against Police at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium, lost 1-0 to Mbarara City at Bombo, recovering to tame Onduparaka 1-0 , drew goal-less with BUL, drew one all with Bright Stars and recently fell 2-1 to Tooro United.

An internal players’ row concerning the “strictness” of the coach and failure to grasp the modern tactics of the game have therefore brewed steam at the league newcomers.

Kawowo Sports has established that it is upon this background that the management of club has politely asked for Mbabazi to step aside for at least four matches (including the Uganda Cup home game against MYDA on Tuesday, 11th February 2020).

At Wakiso Giants, Mbabazi had replaced Kefa Kisala who had himself come in to replace Ibrahim “Uchumi” Kirya.

“I am yet to get any official communication from my bosses” Mbabazi testified when approached for a comment.

It has been reported that Mbabazi had lost grip of the dressing room at Wakiso Giants often clashing with senior players who are darlings with the club’s first management.

Mbabazi joined Onduparaka on 29th November 2020 when he decided to resign at Onduparaka over unpaid arrears.

Before crossing to Wakiso Giants, Mbabazi was a hot subject of discussion as he was heavily linked to his former side Mbarara City.

He had previously handled Bright Stars, Lweza, Masavu, Uganda Revenue Authority (as assistant coach) and the Somalia national team.

Thus far, Mbabazi is also the second assistant coach to Johnathan McKinstry for the Uganda Cranes team.

Meanwhile, Wakiso Giants host MYDA in the Stanbic Uganda round of 32 duel on Tuesday, 11th February 2020 at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium, Wakiso.