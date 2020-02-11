Uganda U17 women’s national football team head coach Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi has summoned a provisional squad of 25 players to start preparations ahead of the encounter against Tanzania in the 2020 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

The new additions to the team include midfielder Shamira Nalugya and defender Grace Aluka, both from Kawempe Muslim Ladies.

The duo will be looked at options to bolster the squad ahead of a tough two- legged affair against Tanzania who eliminated Uganda in the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

Both Nalugya and Aluka featured for the U20 National team as well but coming as substitutes in the first leg away to Tanzania. They were unused substitutes as Uganda lost 2-1 in Lugogo.

The other new players on the team include Uganda Martyrs High School duo of Latifa Nakasi and Brenda Munyena.

Munyana was summoned to the U20 national team but failed to make the cut to the final team while Nakasi is earning he first call due to his recent form in the league, scoring four goals in the league this season.

The team will enter residential camp on Friday, 14th December 2020 at FUFA Hotel in Kisasi.

Tanzania will host the first leg at the National stadium, Dar es Salaam on 1st March with the return leg coming two weeks later at StarTimes stadium, Lugogo.

The winner on aggregate will play Cameroon at the next stage. The final tournament will be held in November 2020 in India.

Full Squad summoned

Goalkeepers: Daphine Nanyenda, Zulaika Nyamita, Joan Namusisi

Defenders: Gillian Akandinda, Gloria Namugerwa, Stella Musubika, Patricia Akiror, Sumayah Komuntale, Samali Nacakwa, Bira Nadunga, Grace Aluka

Midfielders: Kevin Nakachwa, Maureen Nangozi, Shakirah Nyinagahirwa, Shamirah Nalugya, Eva Nagayi ,Sumayah Kyomuhendo, Zaina Nandede, Hadijah Nandago

Forwards: Juliet Nalukenge, Margret Kunuhira, Fauzia Najjemba, Brenda Munyana, Catherine Nagadya, Latifah Nakasi