Cricket Cranes got down to work in the desert nation of Qatar as they faced a Select Qatari side for their first game on Qatar Tour.

The day/night fixture had the Cricket Cranes winning the toss and electing to bat first. Kenneth Waiswa, Trevor Bukenya, and Zephania Arinaitwe started on the bench with Frank Akankwasa given his first real taste of international cricket with the Cricket Cranes.

Saud Islam who is the other debutant on the contingent got his opportunity as he was asked to open the batting with Roger Mukasa.

Saud Islam made the most of his debut notching up his maiden century as he laid the platform for the Cricket Cranes to post 265/5 in their 50 overs.

Batting with his club mate Roger Mukasa (49) the opening pair put on a combined 125 before Mukasa was unnecessarily run out. Saud Islam found another able partner Arnold Otwani (50) as they combined for 80 more runs Saud bringing up his century in the process.

A late cameo from Frank Akankwasa (26) and the returning Deus Muhumuza (11) helped the Cricket Cranes finish on 265/4 in their 50 overs.

In the chase, the Qatar side paced their chase properly knocking off the winning runs with an over to spare.

With the Ugandan death bowlers struggling in the night humid conditions the tail seized insertive scoring big once they were close to the total.

The hosts were able to claim a three-wicket win in the first 50-over encounter.

There’s no time to rest as they will be back in action tomorrow as they play their second game which is a T20 game.