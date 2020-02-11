Uganda Cup – Round of 32: Tuesday Results

Proline 1 (5) – 1 (3) Admin

Wakiso Giants 5-0 MYDA

MYDA Kansai Placon 1-2 Tooro United

Uganda Cup holders Proline surged ahead to the round of 16 following a perfect 5-3 tense penalty shoot-out victory over Eastern region giants Admin during a round of 32 duel played at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo on Tuesday, 11th February 2020.

Normal time of the interesting tie had ended one goal apiece under sunny conditions.

Hamis “Diego” Kiiza gave the home side the lead in the opening half.

With the game destined for full-time, Admin who had enjoyed a lion’s share of the ball possession in the second half found the equalizer through Walter Alele’s great header.

During the shoot-out, Proline triumphed 5-3, scoring through their dead-ball specialist Musitafa Mujjuzi, Brian Umony, Rogers Mato, Kiiza and James Begesa’s winning kick.

Admin’s goals in the shoot-out came from Vitus Obo, Allan Kirunda and Raymond Othieno.

Alele’s weak kick was superbly stopped by Proline goalkeeper Hassan Matovu.

Proline thus qualified to the round of 16 and is assured of at least 3M.

In the other two games played on the same day, Wakiso Giants put behind their woes in the technical docket to beat MYDA 5-0 at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium in Wakiso.

Hassan Wasswa Dazo scored a brace in the 30th and 74th minutes.

Lawrence Bukenya, Amis Muwonge and veteran striker Geofrey Sserunkuma added the other goals.

At the Mukono Bishops SS play-ground, home side Kansai Plascon fell 2-1 to visiting Tooro United.

Skipper Kawooya and Nicholas Kagaba scored for Muhammed Kisekka’s side.

Henry Kitegenyi’s penalty was a consolation for Kansai Plascon, a club coached by Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza.

Meanwhile, two more round of 64 games will be played on Wednesday, 12th February 2020.

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) will face Nyamityobora at the Arena of Visions inside Ndejje University.

The other game will witness Express against Maroons at the Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso.

Express and KCCA are the record winners of this knock out competition played since 1971 with 10 titles apiece.

The winner of the Uganda Cup qualifies to represent Uganda at the CAF Confederation Cup.

More Round of 32 Fixtures (Kick-off times at 4 PM):

Wednesday, 12th February 2020

URA Vs Nyamityobora – Arena of Vision

Express Vs Maroons – Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso

Thursday, 13th February 2020

UPDF Vs Busia Young – Bombo Barracks

Friday, 14th February 2020

Dove Vs Water – Katushabe Grounds, Masindi

Mbarara City Vs FHL – Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara

Bright Stars Vs Free Stars – Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso

Saturday, 15th February 2020

KCCA Vs Bukedea TC – StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo

Kitara Vs Luwero United – Kigaya Ground, Hoima

Light SS Vs Bugamba – Soroti Grounds

Sunday, 16th February 2020