United Kingdom born Ugandan young footballer Charles Kibuuka, 16, boldly aspires to play for the Uganda Cranes team at a given time in life.

This is a dream that keeps Kibuuka sleep-less and often dedicates extra hours of training to better and perfect his incredible footballing skills as well as polish up his grey areas of his game.

Currently standing at 5’7 tall, there is hope at only 16 years of age, Kibuuka’s height is promising.

Blessed with blistering pace, Kibuuka is also armed with an array of ball skills right from the close ball control, dribbling, passing at all ranges, shooting and crossing.

Yes, Kibuuka is a perfect crosser of the ball from either flanks.

His versatility gives the coaches who have handled him options of being deployed at different positions.

Kibuuka kick-started his footballing journey aged 6 years old, at Leyton United where played until he was 15 years.

Along the way, Kibuuka was named the player of the season in the 2010-2011 season and won the league cup in the 2012-2013 season with Leyton United.

In 2018, he won the Essex Cup before he changed allegiance to Aldershot Town Academy the following year.

Charles Kibuuka is very skillful and talented young player. He has recently been signed by Aldershot Academy. He is pre-eminent for his shooting, crossings and 1-on-1 attacking scenarios. Charles is versatile and can also play as a striker and central attacking midfielder Denis Mugwanya, Players’ Representative

Profile:

Date of Birth: 30th June 2003

Age: 16

Nationality: Ugandan-British

Height: 5’7

Weight: 64Kg

Position: Winger

Playing Experience:

2010-2013: Leyton United

2019: Aldershot Academy

Strength: Excellent ball control, Dribbling, Shooting, Crossing and Pace

Achievements: