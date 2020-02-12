8th UMEA Solidarity Games:

9th to 13th April 2020

At Kawanda Secondary School

When the eighth edition of the Uganda Muslim Education Association (UMEA) Solidarity Games gets underway at Kawanda Secondary School between 9th to 13th April 2020, two games will be played for the first time.

This was confirmed by the UMEA Sports Committee chairman Hajji Twahil Kitezaala during the games launch at the same school on Tuesday, 11th February 2020.

“On top of the six games (football, netball, handball, volleyball, table tennis and badminton) that have been played in the previous editions, two new games in basketball and woodball will be added to the menu.” Hajji Kitezaala remarked.

Hajji Kitezaala noted that the need to widen the pool of talents among the schools is one of the reasons among others for the inclusion of basketball and woodball.

Uganda Woodball Federation (UWbF) General Secretary Joseph Collins Ssemanda is humbled by the development that woodball will be played for the first time in the UMEA games.

Ssemanda also envisages this as a great opportunity to tap fresh talents into the sport.

“Uganda Woodball Federation has been approached and we shall conduct pilot project. This is a good moment to capture and lure new talents into the sport” Ssemanda stated.

For starters, all the sports disciplines at the UMEA games, apart from Netball are played by either gender.

Only netball is for the female gender.

Kawanda Secondary School is set to host the games once again since 9 years ago when they last hosted the games in 2011.

This will be the third time in the history of the games that Kawanda SS is hosting such games having also hosted the UMEA games in 2005.

According to the head teacher of Kawanda SS, Hajjati Hadijah Nassali, they are more than ready to host the 2020 UMEA Games with final upgrades onto the facilities on-going.

“As Kawanda SS, we are more than ready to host the UMEA Solidarity Games. The accommodation amenities, sports facilities are all in place” Hajjati Nassali noted.

Hajjati Nassali also hinted of Kawanda SS’ readiness to compete favourably and win the overall title.

“We are preparing our respective teams in all the disciplines so that we compete favorably. The target is to win the overall trophy for UMEA Games. We are the defending champions of Handball girls and ready to build onto that” she added.

The UMEA games started in 1998 and by 2009, they were bundled together as a group.

These games are intended to forge unity among Uganda, muslims and schools, promote muslim secondary schools in this country and prepare UMEA School teams for national games.

This year’s edition will also include a worthwhile cause to conserve the environment with a tree planting drive.

Grounds:

A number of ground will be used for the four day’s championship that normally kicks off on Good Friday and wind down on Easter Monday.

The main ground will be within Kawanda Secondary School. The other grounds include; Kawanda Research play-ground, Namalele, Mbogo Mixed Secondary School, Kiteezi, Kawempe Muslim SS and Kabaka Kyabaggu Sports Stadium

Teams have been encouraged to use bonafide students with the right school documentations.

Last year, Kasawo Islamic SS hosted these games and Mbogo Mixed were the overall champions.