Buganda Kingdom Sports minister Owek. Henry Ssekabembe Kiberu boldly and proudly attests that “Buganda is on bullet train to maintain summit position.”

This summit situation has witnessed the Kingdom register nominal and phenomenal successes over the years with sunrise investments, planning and capacity building.

In partnership with the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC), Buganda Kingdom has further approached hands-on mechanisms to ensure product growth and development with the first ever Sports Administration Course (SAC).

The course officially started on Tuesday, 11th February 2020 at the Court Ya Kisekwa located on the Bulange-Mengo in Kampala.

Annet Nakamya and George “Wague” Wagoogo are the two course instructors.

At least 50 sports leaders within the 18 Buganda Kingdom counties (Masazas) and Buganda schools are currently being trained.

The three day course jointly funded by the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) and the Buganda Kingdom was officially opened by Owek. Ssekabembe.

Owek. Ssekabembe flanked by the UOC President William Blick hinted on the essence of this course as a means of maintaining Buganda Kingdom’s summit position in sports management and administration.

“Through capacity building courses as this one, Buganda Kingdom has been able to meet some of its objectives and aims. The Kingdom has zero shillings to eight digits. Uganda is not only gifted by nature but also gifted by brains. To the students, it is easier to pass through a forest than see it” Ssekabembe noted.

Blick retaliated the significance of such a course in line with promotion of the Olympic values, further improvement of sports management.

“This strategic capacity building sports management and administration course is rhyming with the promotion of Olympic Values. It will further help in managing sports in more structured ways. After this course, the participants will be helped to upgrad to diploma and degree levels in sports management and administration courtesy of the Uganda Olympic Committee” Blick noted.

One of the participants, Julius Mutebi Bazzeketta believes this is a silver lining in life as he further grasps the do’s and don’ts of sports administration and management.

“I am personally humbled by this course. I am sure, it will further sharpen my skills in management and administration” Mutebi who also owns Kiringentte Beach Soccer club disclosed.

The course will climax on Thursday, 13th February 2020 with a colourful prize giving ceremony.