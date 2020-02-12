Uganda Cup – Round of 32:

Wednesday Results:

URA 8-3 Nyamityobora

Nyamityobora Express 3 (3) – 3(4) Maroons

URA Football Club striker Patrick Isiagi Opolot inflicted the biggest damage to Nyamityobora’s 8-3 loss at the Arena of Visions, Ndejje – Bombo on Wednesday.

This was during a convincing round of 32 Uganda Cup victory for the on-form tax collectors.

Isiagi scored a hat-trick during the one-sided duel against the FUFA Big League out-fit.

Skipper Shafik “Kuchi” Kagimu, Saidi Kyeyune (brace) and second-half substitute Cromwell Rwothomio netted the other goals for Sam Bamweyana Ssimbwa’s side.

For the final 20 minutes of the game, Ssimbwa rested defender Benjamin Nyakoojo for Patrick Paul Mbowa as a precautionary measure because the former had been booked.

Hat-trick hero Isiagi was pulled out for Cromwell Rwothomio.

The tax collectors had earlier walloped Lugazi Municipal 4-0 at the round of 64 at Mehta Stadium.

Maroons eliminated 10-time holders Express 4-3 in post-match penalties in the other game played at Kavumba Recreational Stadium.

Normal time had ended three goals apiece in the six-goal thriller.

Frank Kalanda, Eric Kambale and Disan Galiwango (penalty) netted for the Red Eagles who are handled by Richard Wasswa Bbosa.

Maroons’ goals came from David Ndihabwe, Maxwell Okello and lethal Steven Desse Mukwala.

URA and Maroons join the cup holders Proline, Wakiso Giants and Tooro United at the next stage whose draws will be held next week.

Meanwhile, the round of 32 continues on Thursday with a single game as Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) host Busia Young at the Bombo Barracks Stadium.

The winner of the Uganda Cup qualifies to represent Uganda at the CAF Confederation Cup.

Tuesday Results:

Proline 1 (5) – 1 (3) Admin

Admin Wakiso Giants 5-0 MYDA

MYDA Kansai Placon 1-2 Tooro United

More Round of 32 Fixtures (Kick-off times at 4 PM):

Thursday, 13th February 2020

UPDF Vs Busia Young – Bombo Barracks

Friday, 14th February 2020

Dove Vs Water – Katushabe Grounds, Masindi

Mbarara City Vs FHL – Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara

Bright Stars Vs Free Stars – Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso

Saturday, 15th February 2020

KCCA Vs Bukedea TC – StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo

Kitara Vs Luwero United – Kigaya Ground, Hoima

Light SS Vs Bugamba – Soroti Grounds

Sunday, 16th February 2020