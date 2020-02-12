Uganda Cup – Round of 32: Wednesday, 12th February 2020

URA Vs Nyamityobora – Arena of Visions (4 PM)

Express Vs Maroons – Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso (4 PM)

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club head coach Sam Bamweyana Ssimbwa is well aware about the essence of winning all the matches at his disposal in the Uganda Cup.

With minimal chances in the Uganda Premier League of overtaking the leading pack of Vipers and KCCA, Ssimbwa knows that the only realistic chance of silverware this season is by winning the Uganda Cup.

After eliminating Lugazi Municipal 4-0 at the round of 64, URA takes on FUFA Big League side Nymityobora from Mbarara.

URA will look to the experienced legs of Shafiq Kuchi Kagimu, Saidi Kyeyune, goalkeeper Nafian Alionzi, Yeseri Waibi, Ashraf Mandela, Benjmain Nyakoojo, Joackim Ojera and Brian Majwega among others for magic.

Nyamityobora also has quite a number of tried and tested players led by former Uganda Cranes dancing winger Dan Wagaluka.

Nyamityobora made the grade after beating Chimpanzee 3-1 in a post-match penalty that followed a goal-less first 90 minutes of action at the Ntandi play-ground.

This will be one of the two games at the round of 32 lined up on Wednesday.

The other game will witness two top flight clubs; Express and Maroons lock horns at the Kavumba Recreational Stadium.

The winner of the Uganda Cup qualifies to represent Uganda at the CAF Confederation Cup.

Round of 32: Tuesday Results

Wakiso Giants 5-0 MYDA

MYDA Proline 1 (5) – 1 (3) Admin

Admin Kansai Plascon 1-2 Tooro United

More Round of 32 Fixtures (Kick-off times at 4 PM):

Thursday, 13th February 2020

UPDF Vs Busia Young – Bombo Barracks

Friday, 14th February 2020

Dove Vs Water – Katushabe Grounds, Masindi

Mbarara City Vs FHL – Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara

Bright Stars Vs Free Stars – Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso

Saturday, 15th February 2020

KCCA Vs Bukedea TC – StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo

Kitara Vs Luwero United – Kigaya Ground, Hoima

Light SS Vs Bugamba – Soroti Grounds

Sunday, 16th February 2020