Life has always provided a second chance opportunity at any given moment.

Seldom do such opportunities arrive but in the course of day to day business, they are finally availed and there is always no better haven than home, afterall, the adage “East or West, home is best” is a reality.

Given the strict, demanding levels of semi-professional and full professional football albeit the “intimidating” confines, most Ugandan “ill prepared players” have faced stormy situations in the diaspora leagues that adaptation to the conditions have always given the players a harsh welcome.

Tales of how footballers from Uganda have failed to break even in the foreign leagues are endless and well documented.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDE Milton Karisa celebrates a goal at Vipers during his spell 2017-2018 season

Uganda Cranes winger Milton Karisa has officially returned at Vipers Sports Club after a not-so convincing spell in Morocco with Mouloudia Club Oujda.

Karisa who had joined the Moroccan outfit was limited to only 22 appearances where he scored four goals with a change in role as he at times played as a wing back.

The former BUL Football Club winger signs a one year deal with Vipers, his other previous club.

“We are delighted to welcome Karisa Milton back to the club. Karisa brings a huge amount of experience to the club at this now crucial part of the season” the Venoms tweeted on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

Karisa has for a long time been training with Vipers Sports Club until the necessary documentations that included the mandatory International Transfer Certificate (ITC) were completed and secured.

His prime task at hand will definitely come out strong to impress during trainings sessions under new coach Fred Kajoba Kisitu and play a significant task for the club at the league’s final bend.

Kajoba will definitely smile with Karisa’s timely arrival to give the rest of the offensive midfielders and wingers a healthy competition in the battle to prove their worth.

Innocent Wafula, Paul Mucureezi, Abdul Karim Watambala and Tito Okello are all bound to benefit from that competition in the box.

Vipers’ remaining games of the season include; KCCA (Home), URA (Away), Maroons (Home), Wakiso Giants (Away), Busoga United (Home), Tooro United (Away), Bright Stars (Home), Express (Away) and Police (Home).

Also, this will be a crucial timing for Karisa to prove to the national team technical team led by Northern Irishman Johnathan McKinstry that he is still worth a call up for the CHAN team in preparation for the 4th – 24th April 2020 tournament coming up in Cameroon.

Profile:

Full Names: Milton Karisa

Nationality: Ugandan

Date of Birth: July 17th, 1995

Age: 24

Position: Forward

Weight: 72kgs

Height: 1.76m

Previous clubs: Jinja Municipal Council (JMC), BUL, Mouloudia Club Oujda (Morocco)

Current Club: Vipers SC

Jersey No: 29

Spell at Vipers (2017/18): 15 Goals in 48 Games

Spell at Mouloudia Club Oranais: 4 goals in 22 Games

Uganda Cranes: 2 Goals in 20 Games

*Additional Information provided by Wikipedia and Vipers Sports Club website