Defender Ssemakula signs for Tanzania second tier football club

Ugandan born defender Duncan Ssemakula, 24, has signed a professional employment contract with Tanzania second division outfit, African Lyon Football Club.

The development comes after close to a month when the player has been training with the Dar es salaam based club.

Ssemakula signed a two year deal after agreeing upon the terms and conditions set by the club.

He has been a free agent since parting ways with FUFA Big League club, Kiboga Young who have since changed ownership.

Ssemakula, a graduate from the schools’ football system where he captained Boston High School, Mpala to the Entebbe Zone championship has also previously played at Entebbe Football Club.

“It is a big honour to join African Lyon Football Club. I am more than ready to serve above self and contribute immensely towards the club’s ambitions and objectives” Ssemakula attested to Kawowo Sports from his Tanzanian base.

Ssemakula’s paper work was finally completed with the acquisition of the International Transfer Certificate (ITC) following swift intervention by the World’s football body, Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) in partnership with the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) and Tanzania Football Federation (TFF).

The intelligent-cum-hardworking defender joins stylish forward Abdul Noor Lukwata, another Ugandan at the same club.

Meanwhile, the paperwork for two other Ugandans Gospel Mageni (a right winger) and forward Tonny “Jua-Kali” Ebeggu remains uncompleted.

This has therefore hampered the process to join African Lyon.

About African Lyon Football Club:

Founded on June 14, 2000, African Lyon Football Club is one of the top Football clubs in Tanzania, based in the capital city of Dar es Salaam.

They play in the second tier division of Tanzanian football league, having been relegated from the Tanzanian Premier League in 2018.

The club is owned by Rahim Kangezi. In 2017 a minority stake of the club was purchased by Middle East-based sports media group, DANTANI, Inc. Sports under the banner of Dantani Football Group led by Omar Al Raisi.