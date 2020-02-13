FUFA Women Super League

Uganda Martyrs High School 3-0 Olila High School

Uganda Martyrs High School continued with their brilliant run in the FUFA Women Super League after overcoming Olila High School on Wednesday at St. Gerald’s stadium.

A dominant display from the Lubaga based outfit saw them register a 3-0 win a result that moved them to second place on 13 points, three behind leaders Kawempe Muslim Ladies.

Striker Latifa Nakasi who is playing in the top tier league for the first season grabbed a brace to take her goal tally to six, same as leading goal scorer Fazila Ikwaput of Lady Doves.

The other goal for Uganda Martyrs came from midfielder Esther Naluyimba to ensure they garnered maximum points.

Coach Roger Nkugwa lauded his charges for a spirited performance and believes the team is getting better.

“I’m delighted with the performance from the girls because some are playing in the league for the first time and we largely have a young squad but the players keep improving every other day and I’m optimistic we shall even get better as the season progresses.” He said.

Uganda Martyrs will return to action on Sunday with a trip to Luzira Prisons Ground to face She Corporates who drew goalless against Kawempe Muslim.