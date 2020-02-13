Mbarara City Football Club forward Raymond “Derrick” Onyai, 18, has acknowledged the fact that the team is united by the unfound love and each of the overwhelming passion by the fans, first management, technical staff and the players.

“Mbarara City Football Club is unique in a way that we are one complete block. Right from the players, coaches, managers, fans and well-wishers, we think along the same wavelength” Onyai disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

The forward confesses that it is this unity which has been a stepping stone to the club’s success script over the years.

“We are privileged that this unity and love has helped us move an extra mile and performed well” Onyai adds.

Right from the time Onyai was signed from Mbale based Kataka Football Club across the country to Western Uganda, he quickly settled in, then under former coach Charles Livingstone Mbabazi.

Versatile in a way, Onyai is comfortable in several up-front positions on a football field.

The former Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Soccer Academy graduate is a good winger on either flanks, can play as an offensive midfielder and as a second forward.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE Derrick Onyai was captain at Kataka Football Club in the FUFA Big League and at Amus College in Bukedea

Throughout his tenure at Mbarara City, Onyai has managed to score two goals in as many games featured.

He thus envisages a great future at the club which is currently coached by Brian Ssenyondo whose assistant is Sadiq Ssempigi.

“We are assured of a great future at Mbarara City Football Club because of the teamwork component” noted Onyai.

Onyai’s coach at Mbarara City Ssenyondo admits that his youngster has a good times ahead of him.

“He (Onyai) is a quality player and has knowledge of the game. He is ready and willing to learn everyday” Ssenyondo speaks highly of the winger-cum-offensive midfielder.

Onyai is part of the Uganda U20 national team set up, a stepping stone to donning the treasured Uganda Cranes jersey in the tomorow-years.

At Mbarara City, he still has time by his side as the three and half year’s contract penned only expires at the end of next season.

Mbarara City Football Club Remaining Games of the season:

Wednesday, 19th February 2020: Kyetume Vs Mbarara City – Mighty Arena, Jinja

Saturday, 22nd February 2020: Onduparaka Vs Mbarara City – Green Light Stadium, Arua

Wednesday, 26th February 2020: Mbarara City Vs BUL – Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara

Wednesday, 4th March 2020: Bright Stars Vs Mbarara City – Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso

Tuesday, 6th May 2020: Mbarara City Vs Tooro United – Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara

Saturday, 9th May 2020: Mbarara City Vs Sports Club Villa – Kakyeka Stadium

Tuesday, 12th May 2020: Proline Vs Mbarara City – StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo

Wednesday, 20th May 2020: Mbarara City Vs Uganda Revenue Authority – Kakyeka Stadium