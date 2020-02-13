Forward Milton Karisa believes he still has the ability to return to the national team(The Uganda Cranes) and regain his best performance.

Karisa officially returned to Viper Sports Club on Wednesday on a short term contact after failing to make the cut at Moroccan outfit Mouloudia Club of Oujda.

Prior to leaving Vipers SC in September 2018, the fast winger had become a regular with the Uganda Cranes and often got calls to the national team.

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO Milton Karisa in national team colours

However, life in Morocco has not been good for the former BUL FC and JMC Hippos winger who only managed to command 22 appearances, scoring just four goals.

Upon his return to Vipers SC, Karisa indicated he is delighted to return to a place he calls home

“It’s great to be back home. This is a such a great club. It’s a real family & l am absolutely delighted to be back Vipers SC. I loved my time here, there are plenty of familiar faces still around. It’s a fantastic place to be & it always has been. Time to get to work!” He wrote on his Twitter handle.

CAF Media Milton Karisa’s pace troubled the Namibians at the 2018 CHAN tournament.

He remains optimistic that there is chance to get back to the national team but he is quite aware it will come with hard work.

“Vipers SC is one of the greatest clubs I have ever known. So me being at Vipers SC is a big honour because this is a very big club. I want to go back to the national team, I was there for a while, so I think I have to work hard and return to the national team fold.”

Despite playing in Morocco for a short stint, Karisa thinks he has learnt a lot and hopes his return will help Vipers SC to win the league this season.

“I have been away for a while and I have a lot while in Morocco because when you play abroad you have to be patient, you have to know situations. When to react or not. I hope my return will boost the team and help the Venoms realise the target of winning this season’s title.”

With 9 games to the end of the season, Karisa could play a key role as Vipers SC seek to win the 2019/20 Uganda Premier League.

He becomes the second signing for the Venoms in the mid-season transfer window.