In a bid to put up a gallant display in the second half of the FUFA Big League, several clubs have reinforced their respective squads.

It is upon this background that management of FUFA Big League side Dove Football Club has acquired striker Ali “Octo” Magomu.

The Masindi based club that hosts their home games at the Katushabe play-ground agreed the terms with the forward who is also comfortable at either wings.

Magomu penned a short six months employment contract with the prime objective of saving the club from the jaws of eminent relegation.

The development comes at a time the club also signed head coach Robert Ssekweyama.

Last season, Magomu featured at Wakiso Giants Football Club during the FUFA Big League before they got promoted to the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

Magomu’s experience will be very vital for Dove since he also previously featured at Uganda’s most successful club, Sports Club Villa and had a stint at Bright Stars Football Club.

Meanwhile, Dove will host fellow FUFA Big League entity Water in the round of 32 Stanbic Uganda Cup on Valentine’s Day, Friday, 14th February 2020 at the Katushabe Play ground in Masindi.

During the previous round (stage of 64), Dove had overwhelmingly humbled Fort Portal based New Villa 5-0 at their Katushabe fortress.