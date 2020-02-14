After three disappointing losses, the Cricket Cranes managed to earn some respect from their hosts with a comprehensive 139 run win on Friday.

The team has had to battle very tough weather conditions and a tougher opponent. Besides having to play under the lights, the weather has been very cold and humid with some of the players putting on nose masks to ease their breathing.

The fourth game in as many days was a 50-over game that saw the return of team captain Brian Masaba, Saud Islam and Richard Agamire into the playing XI.

Saud Islam again did not damage his reputation missing out on a half-century by one run but the heroes for the Cricket Cranes batting were Brian Masaba (71) and Deus Muhumuza (81) who helped the team finish on 282/7 in their 50 overs.

In response, the Cricket Cranes who had struggled with the ball in the first three games were more economical. Deus Muhumuza (3/31) and Henry Ssenyondo (3/23) were the go-to wicket-takers for the side while Frank Nsubuga (1/28) kept things very tight with his dot bowling.

It was a welcome win for the side who had found no luck in the first three games where the hosts looked more superior.

The team takes a break before they play their final T20 on the Qatar tour.

From Qatar, the team will pitch camp in Mumbai for two 40 over games before settling into Sanjay Farm in Chikhli.