Uganda Cup (Round of 32): Friday Results

Mbarara City 9-0 FHL

FHL Bright Stars 0 (3) – 0 (4) Free Stars

Free Stars Dove 2-1 Water

The initials “FHL” mean Faith, Hope and Love.

As FHL visited Kakyeka Stadium in Mbarara, Western Uganda, the home side, Mbarara City was merciless.

There was neither Faith, Hope nor Love from the two parties in the box as Mbarara City humiliated their visitors 9-0.

Uganda U-20 star player Raymond “Derrick” Onyai scored three goals in the goal’s galore on the evening.

Striker Brian Aheebwa added two goal and the others arrived from Solomon Okwalinga, debutant Ibrahim Magandazi, South Sudanese import Wol Makueth and a rare one from defender Ronald Otti.

Midfielder Okwalinga gave the Ankole Lions the lead 10 minutes into the game.

Onyai’s first of the three goals arrived in the 19th minute.

Aheebwa picked the third 6 minutes later and Otti made it four two minutes to the half hour mark.

Aheebwa second of the game came on the stroke of half time as Brian Ssenyond’s side led 5-0 by the mandatory half way break.

The home side however granted the visitors numerical advantage following a red card to Steven Kabuye moments later for a wild lunge into the goalkeeper’s chest.

Upon restart of play in the subsequent half, Magandazi scored in the 68th minute.

Makueth scored the 7th goal with a quarter an hour to play,

It was Onyai’s moment to shine again with two goals in the final three minutes to make it three for the former Kataka FC and Amus College player, 9 on the eventful evening for Ankole Lions.

Mbarara City thus progressed to the round of 16 and are at least assured of some payment by virtue of making the money bracket stage.

Meanwhile, Bright Stars FC, last year’s losing finalists lost 4-3 on post match penalties to Mukono based Free Stars at the Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso.

Normal time of this contest had ended goal-less under rainny conditions.

At the Katushabe play ground in Masindi, home side Dove piped visiting Water 2-1 to book a round of 16 berth.

More round of 32 games will be played on Saturday, 15th February 2020.

The winner of the Uganda Cup earns the right to represent the country at the CAF Confederation Cup.

More Results:

Thursday: UPDF 2-1 Busia Young

Tuesday:

Proline 1 (5) – 1 (3) Admin

Admin Wakiso Giants 5-0 MYDA

MYDA Kansai Plascon 1-2 Tooro United

Wednesday:

URA 8-3 Nyamityobora

Nyamityobora Express 3 (3) – 3(4) Maroons

Other Games:

Saturday, 15th February 2020

KCCA Vs Bukedea Town Council – StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo

Kitara Vs Luwero United – Kigaya Ground, Hoima

Light SS Vs Bugamba – Soroti Grounds

Sunday, 16th February 2020