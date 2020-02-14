Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) multi-talented sportsman Titus “The Rock” Tugume has strongly asserted that the game of Taekwondo should be taken seriously because of its enormous values.

Tugume, a kick boxer, boxer, Taekwondo and marital artist hinted at the key values of playing Taekwondo as keeping fit and healthy, a tool for self defence as well as an employment avenue.

Tugume was officiating at the Terehe Sita celebrations held at the Uganda Peoples Defence Airforces (UPDAF) headquarters in Kitaasa, Entebbe Municipality.

“Taekwondo is an important sport in promoting the values of humanity like good discipline, keeping fit and healthy, self defence and as a way of providing employment” Tugume noted.

Several Taekwondo players exhibited the sport and showcased the enviable skills.

Tugume has been key in spreading the game among the different departments of the army in Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF), Special Forces Command (SFC) and now in the Airforces.

Tugume now wants to recruit all those willing to play the sport both soldiers and the civilians.

He added the civilians who wish to get recruited into the army can utilize this opportunity and serve in the forces.

“There are opportunities in the game of Taekwondo. We welcome civilians to train the sport and if willing could be recruited into the army. Within a very short period of time, the game will spread wings and develop for the better with possibilities of luring sponsors and partners to provide full employment to the players and officials” Tugume added.

Besides being played in the army, the Taekwondo sport is also played in educational institutions; primary and secondary schools, tertiary learning centers and universities.

Bryan White Foundation Philanthropist Bryan White hands over a framed certificate to Titus Tugume

About Taekwondo:

Taekwondo is an Olympic sport since the year 2000. It is a Korean martial art, characterized by its emphasis on head-height kicks, jumping and spinning kicks, and fast kicking techniques.

Taekwondo is a combative sport and was developed during the 1940s and 1950s by Korean martial artists with experience in martial arts such as karate, Chinese martial arts, and indigenous Korean martial arts traditions such as Taekkyon, Subak, and Gwonbeo.