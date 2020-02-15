Kobs 55-12 Jinja Hippos

Kobs piled more pressure on log leaders Heathens as they overwhelmingly dismantled Jinja Hippos to keep up the title chase at Legends Rugby Grounds on Saturday.

Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO Action between Kobs and Hippos

The Blue Army needed 9 tries, 5 conversions and exquisite performances from Al Hajji Manano, Ivan Kirabo plus Faraj Odugo to defeat Robert Seguya’s Jinja Hippos in the sun-drenched conditions.

Hippos opened with the first try of the game through Taufic Bagalana in the fourth minute and it only took Kobs six minutes to reply, James Ijiongat touching to level the scores.

Justin Kimono and Josiah Sempeke consequently handed the hosts the driving seat thanks to their try and conversion respectively, but it wasn’t done and dusted anyway.

In the 23rd minute, Hippos Denis Etwau also posted five points, Maxwell Ebonoa kicking through successfully – a response that drew palpitations.

Kirabo made no mistake – extending Kobs’ lead twice, Sempeke splitting the posts again off the tee. First Half closed out 24-12 in favour of Kobs.

Faragi Odugo and Daudi Semwami scored one more try each immediately after the second half started but Sempeke delivered the extras for only the latter.

Edgar Seruwagi, Brian Asaba and Keith Seruyange scored the final three tries, with James Ijiongat converting the last two respectively – a half the hosts clearly dominated.

Asaba touched thanks to a moving maul that reached the Hippos 22′ while Seruyange sidestepped Hippos men in the left flank before diving past the white chalk.

Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO Emmanuel Echodu attempts to make his way past Hippos men

Kobs trail Heathens by four points as they chase to close gap in fresh action next weekend.