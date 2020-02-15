Mihayo Kazembe has been confirmed by the Democratic Republic of Congo FA as the head coach for their local team at the forthcoming African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The TP Mazembe tactician has been serving as assistant to Christian Nsengi-Biembe who will now concentrate on the senior national team.

Kazembe is a former player with DR Congo and has also guided the TP Mazembe to the last eight of the Caf Champions League this season.

The Local Leopards have won the CHAN tournament two times and will be seeking a third triumph in Cameroon.

The CHAN is scheduled to take place in Cameroon from 4 to 25 April 2020.