Uganda advanced to the quarterfinals of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series on Saturday with victories over Italy and Paraguay before falling to Germany. Here are seven photos from the Rugby Cranes group action as captured for Kawowo Sports by Matías Matus Acebo. Click on an image to view a larger version.

Adrian Kasito, Aaron Ofoyrwoth & Philip Wokorach kneel and pray.

Philip Wokorach celebrates one of his tries.

Ian Munyani attempts to break a tackle against Paraguay.

Pius Ogena with ball in hand v Italy.

Ian Munyani steals the ball from a lineout v Italy.

Aaron Ofoyrwoth attempts a diving tackle vs Italy

Philip Wokorach in full flight vs Paraguay