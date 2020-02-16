HSBC World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series – Vina del Mar, Chile

Main Cup QF | Result:

Hong Kong 10-07 Uganda

Uganda Rugby Cranes suffered a slim 10-07 defeat at the hands of Hong Kong 7s in the fourth quarter-final of the main cup at the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series ongoing at the Estadio Sausalito in Vina del Mar, Chile.

Hong Kong struck first through Jack Neville who was too strong for the Ugandan defense at the right wing. The try came from a turnover earned from a biased lineout throw by the Rugby Cranes inside their own half. Conversion was missed.

Uganda turned up their aggression in defense for the remainder of the first half, and the score remained unchanged at 05-00 going into half time.

However, Hong Kong 7s’ extended ball possession and patience proved to be challenging for Uganda Rugby 7s in the second half.

Jack Neville got his brace after a wide gap opened on the blind side. Hong Kong led 10-00 midway through the second half.

Uganda got a lifeline when Philip Wokorach’s fancy footwork broke the defense inside his own territory. Wokorach offloaded to speedster Nobert Okeny who sprinted 60m across the pitch to score under the poles.

Kawowo Sports | MATIAS MATUS ACEBO Nobert Okeny sprints to score under the poles v Hong Kong.

Philip Wokorach added the extras easily to make it an intense finish at 10-07.

Kawowo Sports | MATIAS MATUS ACEBO Philip Wokorach converts the try.

Hong Kong held on with more possession to subject the Rugby Cranes to a painful defeat in the main cup quarter final.

Kawowo Sports | MATIAS MATUS ACEBO Nobert Okeny rallies his teammates forward.

Uganda will thus face Tonga in the 5th place semi-final at 00:02 EAT on Monday morning.