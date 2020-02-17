19th Corporate League:

Match Day 1: Sunday, 23rd February 2020

At Kyambogo University playground (10 AM)

For now 19 years, the Corporate League will come to the front as a brand that has specialty in areas of organizing sports activities that bring people from various companies on a monthly basis.

This year’s Corporate league was officially launched on Monday, 17 February 2020 at the main offices of the company located at Capital Shoppers’ Building in Nakawa, Kampala.

The Corporate League returns bigger and stronger with the season’s opener slated for this Sunday (23rd February 2020) at the Kyambogo University Sports Grounds.

Twenty new companies are on board to make 74 up from the 56 that participated in 2019.

Some of the new entrants include SGA Security, Petroleum Authority Uganda, UBOS, Bella Wines, Kirudu Hospital, NGO Bureau, Rene industries, Mobikey Trucks, NITA- Uganda, KFC, MOVIT, Finca Uganda among others.

Hotel Africana are the overall defending champions and will look forward towards defending their gong in the game that kick off with football and fun games.

Like the norm has been, these games will run every other last Sunday of the month up to November 29th 2020 with the grand dinner and awards slated for 4th December 2020.

The first outing will take place on Sunday, 23rd February 2020 at Kyambogo University play grounds.

The league will see corporate companies compete in different disciplines which include football, volleyball, basketball, swimming, woodball, athletics, netball, pool, fun games-tug of war and 3 legged race.

Boaz Nabimanya, the new chairman of the Corporate League executive committee hinted on the addition of new companies as a magnetic tool of the brand.

We are excited about the commencement of the league. An increase in the number of companies participating means we have to triple our efforts in as far as running the league smoothly is concerned. Expect an improvement in quality of outings, venues, branding and officiation Boaz Nabimanya, chairman of the Corporate League executive committee

Curbing mercenaries:

In a bid to have an effective league free of mercenaries, team managers are required to present albums of their players before kick-off for verification of players and issuance of licenses.

“The deadline for delivering the team albums to the corporate league secretariat is on Friday 21 February, short of which, teams will forfeit points,” Nabimanya noted.

Jennifer Namugga, the league manager hinted on the measures to mitigate indiscipline.

As measures of controlling indiscipline and to foster sportsmanship, punitive measures have been put in place. For instance, if a player gets a yellow card, the team loses 2points. (In previous seasons, they were docked one point). If they get a red card, three points will be docked. If a team accumulates over 3yellow cards or 2 red cards through the season, they are docked 15 points in the final tally as a punishment for indiscipline and roughness. They have also introduced licenses for all league players as a measure of fighting mercenaries. Jennifer Namugga, the league manager

The awarding system will look more at corporate values like branding, transparency and responsiveness at the expense of just grinding out results on the pitch. As such, sports will score 40%, corporate values 40% and 20 % will be at the discretion of judges. There is also a possibility of having an increase in the number of games for participants aged 35years and above reasoning that it is this lot that needs more playing time. “If logistics allow, we shall have a separate league of 35+ Dennis Ssebugwawo Mbidde, the board chairman corporate league.

Besides breaking off the demanding work schedule at the various employment places, the Corporate League has provided opportunities of networking, exercising to keep fit and also a way how companies break the normal chain of work enslavement.