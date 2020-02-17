Uganda Cranes has been drawn in Group C of the Championship of African Nations (CHAN) finals that will take place in Cameroon from April 4-24.

The three other countries in Group C that include Rwanda, Morocco and West Africans Togo.

Other groups:

Hosts Cameroon, Zimbabwe, Burkina Faso and Mali constitute Group A.

Group B is made of Libya, two-time champions Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo Brazaville and Niger.

Zambia, Guinea, Namibia and Tanzania make up Group D.

The official opening match will be Cameroon against Zimbabwe.

Togo will be playing at the finals for the very first time.

CHAN was started in 2009.

