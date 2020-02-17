Multi Choice Uganda Head of Retention Sauya Nakayiga has reiterated that the ongoing campaign dubbed Step Up offer is aimed at easing strain on loyal DStv and GOtv clients.

The campaign which started on January 15 runs until the end of February with active and disconnected DStv Compact Plus, Compact, Access and Family customers as well as GOtv Plus, Value and Lite customers who pay for their current package bumped up to a higher package for 30 days of access to a wider viewing experience.

“MultiChoice’s mission is to put our customers at the heart of everything we do. This offer is just one of the ways in which we want to show our loyal customers that we value them. We understand the economic pressures that the beginning of the year can bring, and this is a great opportunity to enrich lives with access to additional quality entertainment on us” says Sauya Nakayiga, the Head of Retention, MultiChoice Uganda.

DStv Tweyanziza Winners receiving their prizes from the MultiChoice head office

Previously, the company has offered back to customers through the DStv Tweyanziza and Ssasanya Amajja campaigns which were announced with the strain of January budgets on DStv and GOtv customers in mind.

“With all the offers we have given our customers, our aim is to ease the strain of January on them in whatever way possible, to ensure that they can still afford to enjoy their favourite entertainment during this time period,” said Joan Semanda Kizza, the PR and Communications Manager for MultiChoice Uganda.

Active DStv customers on Compact Plus, Compact, Family and Access and GOtv Plus, Value and Lite customers can take advantage of this offer to sample entertainment available on higher packages by paying their subscription on time. Customers who are currently disconnected can simply reconnect during the offer period to benefit.

DStv and GOtv customers will be able to enjoy a wide array of content on their boosted offering including world-class sporting action alongside exciting local content, international movies, series, telenovelas, music, news and kids’ entertainment for less.