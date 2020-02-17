FUFA Women Super League

She Corporate 0-1 Uganda Martyrs High School

The struggles at Nakawa based outfit, She Corporate are evident given their uninspiring performance since the start of the season and perhaps far from getting a fitting solution.

For a team that many touted to be title contenders in the FUFA Women Super League this season after a massive recruitment that included making marquee signings, it wouldn’t be an overstatement to say She Corporate have flattered to deceive.

The poor performance on pitch has seen them garner a meagre seven points in as many games. It should be noted that three of the seven points came from a boardroom decision after Muteesa I Royal University failed to turn up for a league game.

The 1-0 loss to Uganda Martyrs High School on Sunday in Luzira could have rubbed more salt in the wound and indeed presented a true image of a divided team. Spencer Nakachwa scored the lone goal of the game to help Uganda Martyrs remain second on the log with 16 points.

Zzinda’s future unclear

The future of head coach Ali Zzinda remains unclear as of now with reliable reports indicating he could throw in the towel.

After Sunday defeat to Uganda Martyrs, the dreadlocked tactician left immediately after the game and did not move with the team bus back to their base at Makerere University Business School (MUBS).

FUFA Media Ali Zzinda, the head coach at She Corpirates

Despite doing whatever it takes to make sure the team succeeds, Zzinda has been let down by players who do not show commitment on the pitch.

There is also talk of intrigue within the technical team at She Corporate. A player who preferred anonymity revealed that the coaches work in isolation and some do not want coach Zzinda around.

She Corporate will shift their focus to FUFA Women’s Cup action where they will face Bunyaruguru at the round of 32 on Friday.