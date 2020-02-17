Uganda Cranes defender Isaac Muleme has found a new team in Europe, joining Slovak Super League outfit Nitra Football Club.

The left-back who has been plying his trade with Czech Republic’s second division side Victoria Zizkov moved to Nitra FC on a six-month loan deal until the end of the season.

He made his debut at Nitra FC on Saturday in the goalless draw against Pohronie, coming on as a substitute in the final 20 minutes of the game.

Muleme had joined Victoria Zizkov in February last year from the Egyptian side Haras El Hodood FC.

He is a product of the defunct SC Villa academy, Jogoo Young that produced most of the players of the current generation.

Locally, Muleme has featured for boyhood club SC Villa on more than one stint, defunct SC Victoria University, and KCCA FC.

He was part of the Cranes team that featured at the Chan finals in 2014, 2016 and 2018 in South Africa, Rwanda and Morocco respectively.

Muleme also made a cut on the Uganda Cranes squad that played at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Nitra FC is currently second from bottom on the 12-team table with 16 points in 19 games.