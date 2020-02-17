Tuesday February 18, 2020

Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium, Wakiso 4.30pm

Deo Sserwadda could become the first coach at Wakiso Giants to win his first game in charge if the Sharks beat Maroons on Tuesday.

None of the previous tacticians managed victory in their first league games with Ibrahim Kirya drawing 2-2 away to Amuka Bright Stars, Kefa saw his charges lose 1-0 to KCCA while Livingstone Mbabazi lost 1-2 to Police on his league debut.

Also, Steven Bengo on his first game as interim back last year saw his team lose 1-0 to Vipers at Kitende.

Sserwadda replaced Mbabazi last week and will be the man in the dugout on Tuesday with the assistance of Bengo who oversaw the hosts beat MYDA 5-0 in the Uganda Cup seven days ago.

The hosts are aware that nothing short of maximum points from the fixture will see them engaged in the relegation fight with eight rounds of the league pending.

Their opponents on the day are also similar situation with 24 points in 10th position, just one below Wakiso Giants and just two above the red zone.

Coming into the game, both sides are buoyed by their Cup results although Douglas Bamweyana will be wary of a backline that conceded three times against Express in a 3-3 draw before they won the penalty shootout.

Key Players

The hosts will hope striker Amos Muwonge maintains his goal scoring form that has yielded two goals in as many previous games and hope that Viane Ssekajugo (8 goals in the league) rediscovers his goal scoring form.

For Maroons, the key player remains Steven Mukwala, the league’s top marksman but they have Pius Obuya, David Ndihabwe and Abraham Tusubira capable of asking all sorts of questions against any opponents.

Key Stat

The reverse fixture ended in a 2-2 draw despite Wakiso Giants leading 2-0 at some stage in the game.