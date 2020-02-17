Tuesday February 18, 2020

St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende 4pm

This is the one. The best teams in the country renew a rivalry that defined last season’s title race and may do so again providing Mike Mutebi’s side chance to keep up with Vipers.

A win for the hosts at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende would represent a monumental step for Vipers, although the Kasasiro ended their unbeaten start to the season late last year.

The visitors have won once in their last 9 league visits to the Venoms with the win in the 2010/11 season.

Vipers will open up an eight point gap with victory over Mike Mutebi’s charges but the KCCA gaffer remains adamant whatever the outcome, the race will still be on.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Mike Mutebi

“It’s like any other game. Nothing special about it,” he told the press. “There are still so many games that will give the league twists and turns although this one of them but I don’t think it’s the decider,” he added.

On the game itself, Mutebi who has lost more fixtures (3) against Vipers than against any other side believes his side have the quality to go to Kitende and win.

“We have the capacity to go there and win that game. We respect them, they are in charge because they are top of the league but we go there confident.

Team News

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDE Shaban celebrates his goal against Vipers while at KCCA

Long term absentees Muhammad Shaban, Livingstone Mulondo and Rashid Toha remain out for Vipers.

The game also comes too soon for Farouk Musisi who could undergo surgery soon but skipper Halid Lwaliwa and midfield enforcers Siraje Sentamu and Karim Watambala are available for selection.

But the Venoms are without suspended left back Aziz Kayondo through accumulation of yellow cards.

On the KCCA side, Muzamiru Mutyaba is back after he missed a couple of games through injury.

But the visitors will miss John Revita, Samuel Kato, Sam Ssenyonjo and Sadat Anaku through injury while Julius Poloto could return.

Key Players

In attack, the hosts will rely on Fahad Bayo, Paul Mucureezi and on form Tito Okello for goals with Bobosi Byaruhanga running the show in midfield and Lwaliwa leading from the back.

For KCCA, all hopes will be in former Venoms Mike Mutyaba, Ibrahim Sadam Juma, Erisa Ssekisambu and Keziron Kizito to steer them.

The Stats