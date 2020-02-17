46th Uganda Cup – All Round of 32 Results:

Mbarara City 9-0 FHL

FHL URA 8-3 Nyamityobora

Nyamityobora Wakiso Giants 5-0 MYDA

MYDA Light SS 3-1 Bugamba

Bugamba KCCA 2-0 Bukedea Town Council

Bukedea Town Council Kitara 2-1 Luwero United

Luwero United UPDF 2-1 Busia Young

Busia Young Dove 2-1 Water

Water Kansai Plascon 1-2 Tooro United

Tooro United Kajjansi United 0-1 SC Villa

SC Villa Kiboga Young 1-0 Mvara Boys

Mvara Boys Express 3 (4) – 3 (5) Maroons

Maroons Proline 1 (5) – 1 (4) Admin

Admin Kigezi HomeBoyz 1 (2) – 1 (4) Kyetume

Kyetume Spartans 1 (4) – 1 (5) Kataka

Kataka Bright Stars 0 (4) – 0 (5) Free Stars

A total of 57 goals were scored in the 16 matches played at the round of 16 stage for the 46th Uganda Cup.

Two hat-tricks were scored by Raymond “Derrick” Onyai and Daniel Isiagi Opolot of Mbarara City and Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) respectively.

Mbarara City recorded the most flattering score line, winning 9-0 against Moyo’s FHL (Faith, Hope and Love) at the Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara.

URA smiled past Nyamityobora 8-3 at the Arena of Visions Stadium, Ndejje – Luweero.

I dedicate my first hat-trick at URA Football Club to MY BELOVED FATHER (patrick isiagi). He has supported me very well. I thank my fellow teammates. Daniel Isiagi Opolot, URA player

Several braces were scored by a number of players; URA’s on form Saidi Kyeyune, Brian Aheebwa (Mbarara City), Hassan Wasswa Dazo (Wakiso Giants) and Steven Dese Mukwala (Maroons).

Only one game did not have any goal scored in 90 minutes. This was the goal-less draw between last year’s losing finalist Bright Stars and Mukono based Free Stars.

Eventually, Free Stars eliminated Bright Stars 5-4 in post-match penalties.

By and large, nine Uganda Premier League clubs progressed to the round of 16 stage.

Holders Proline, KCCA, Wakiso Giants, Tooro United, URA, Maroons, Mbarara City, SC Villa and Kyetume all made the grade.

Contenders KCCA ensured a routine 2-0 win over FUFA Big League side Bukedea Town Council with defenders Peter Magambo and Fillbert Obenchan both on target.

Ronald Magwali scored to ensure SC Villa edge determined Kajjansi United and Maroons ejected 10 time Uganda Cup winners, Express.

Holders Proline needed a tense 5-4 post match penalty win to knock out determined side Admin, the current leaders in the Eastern region league (Bukedi group).

Normal time had ended one all goal apiece as Hamis “Diego” Kizza found the opener for Proline and Walter Alele headed home the equalizer two minutes to full time.

Six Star Times FUFA Big League sides as UPDF, Kiboga Young, Kataka, Dove, Kitara and Light SS all progressed to the next stage.

There is only one regional side still standing coming to the round of 16; Free Stars (conquerors of last years’ runners up, Bright Stars).

The date for the draws (round of 16) will be conducted in the nearby future with the date and venue confirmed by the FUFA Competitions department.