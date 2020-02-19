Uganda Premier League (Match Day 22): Wednesday, 19th February 2020

Match 173: SC Villa Vs Onduparaka – Mandela National Stadium, Namboole (4 PM) – Live on TV

Sports Club Villa is currently positioned third on the 16 team Uganda Premier League table standings.

With 37 points, the Jogoos are 13 and 8 points from Vipers and second placed KCCA respectively.

As the Jogoos host Onduparaka at Mandela National Stadium on Wednesday, 19th February 2020, this is envisaged as a golden opportunity to close up the gap since Vipers and KCCA have played 22 matches to SC Villa’s 21.

Fresh from ensuring a round of 16 berth when SC Villa outwitted Kajjansi United 1-0 at Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium, Edward Kaziba’s coached side has the confidence.

“We need collective responsibility when we host Onduparaka. There are no fresh injuries in the team apart from the concerns of Mutanda (Bashir)” Kaziba who is working with Ibrahim “Uchumi” Kirya and two former club legends Phillip Ssozi and Joseph Nestroy Kizito.

Ronald Magwali was the hero against Kajjansi United and will be looked upon to carry on the mantle alongside other forwards as Faizal Muwawu and Fahad Badiro at a time Bashir Mutanda continues with the steady fast recovery path.

A host of midfielders as Ambrose Kirya,Nicholas Kabonge, Emmanuel Alex Wasswa, Amir Kakomo will also come in handy.

Goalkeeper Saidi Keni will carry on the number one slot ahead of Samson Kirya and Samuel Kivumbi while the backline still has skipper Asuman Alishe, Moses Kiggundu, left back Derrick Ndahiiro and the newly signed roving right back Fred Agandu.

For the Catarpillars whose last game was that 1-0 home loss to Express at the Green Light Stadium, Arua will be seeking for a quick recovery.

Under Morris Adiga and former Uganda Cranes right back Simeon Masaba, Onduparaka is determined for a spirited display.

Onduparaka’s on form goalie Yusuf Wasswa previously served at SC Villa and therefore will be facing his former side.

With Muhammad Rashid out injured following a cracked foot, the mantle lies upon Richard Ayiko, Rashid Okocha, Allan Busobozi, Denis Andama and Hassan Muhamood.

In central midfield, Rajab Kakooza and former Uganda U17 player Joel Jangeyambe will soldier on.

Teenager Ezra Bidda, the club’s current leading goalscorer Julius Malingumu, Jamal Malish are some of the offensive players for the visitors.

Onduparaka is currently 6th with 30 points. The game will be handled by newly appointed FIFA Referee Ronald Madanda.

Madanda will be assisted by Ronald Katenya and Emmanuel Okudra as the first and second assistants respectively.

John Bosco Kalibala is the fourth official and Mansoor Kimumwe as the referee assessor.

Match Officials: