Uganda Premier League (Match Day 22 – Tuesday Result):

Match 172: Police 1-2 Bright Stars

Bright Stars Football Club further ensured safety out of the relegation parameters with yet another convincing performance and result, winning 2-1 against Police at Lugogo on Tuesday.

Following a goal-less opening half, the game came to life with two second half goals by the visitors.

Skipper Sulaiman Ssebunza Ssekagya and pacy winger Muwadda Mawejje gave the Soltilo sponsored club a 2-0 lead at some stage.

Ssebunza slotted home a calm penalty in the 54th minute that had followed a foul in the forbidden area onto Joseph Jjanjali.

The impressive winger Muwadda, on loan from Wakiso Giants made it two in the 69th minute.

Mawejje scored for the Paul Kiwanuka coached side to register their sixth win of the campaign.

Veteran forward Hood Kaweesa got a consolation for Police in the closing stages.

Defender Bernard Muwanga, returning to his parent club, Bright Stars on loan from Proline was named the pilsner man of the match.

Bright Stars, under Paul “Kiwa” Kiwanuka moved to 10th with 26 points.

Police remains dogged in the relegation confines, staying 14th on the log with 22 points from the same number of games, 22.

Meanwhile, Vipers and KCCA played to a non-scoring draw at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

10 man Busoga United (defender Douglas Muganga was red carded) humiliated URA 3-0 at the Mighty Arena in Jinja.

Wakiso Giants recovered from a goal down to beat 10 man visiting Maroons 2-1 at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium.

Maroons goalkeeper Hannington Ssebwalunyo was red carded.

Next Games:

Bright Stars host bottom on the log Proline on Saturday, 22nd February 2020.

On the same day, Police will travel to Fort Portal at the St Paul’s Seminary Play ground against Tooro United.

Team Line Ups:

Police XI: Davis Mutebi (G.K), Dennis Rukundo, Arafat Galiwango, Pius Kaggwa, Ben Ocen, Samuel Kayongo, Henry Katongole, Herman Wasswa Nteza, Andrew Kigozi, Kizito, Allan Katwe

Bright Stars XI: Edwin Kiwanuka Bbule, Kyambadde, Samuel Ssekitto, Enock Walusimbi, Sulaiman Ssebunza, Bernard Muwanga, Muwadda Mawejje, Jamil Kalisa, Joseph Janjali, Ronald Nkonge, Ronald Ssempala

Match Officials: