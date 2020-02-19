Wakiso Giants 2-1 Maroons

Wakiso Giants returned to winning ways with a late show as they rallied from a goal down to beat visiting Maroons 2-1 at Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium, Wakiso.

Tom Masiko and Viane Ssekajugo scored in the last four minutes to turn David Ndihabwe goal into consolation.

Following a goalless draw in the first half in which both teams missed a couple of chances, Ndihabwe slotted home past Derrick Emukule after Gadafi Wahab clearance fell at his foot in the 65th minute.

The goal came moments after Deo Sserwadda in Wakiso Giants’ dugout had introduced Karim Ndugwa for Hassan Ssenyonjo.

The team had also earlier been forced into a change in the first half after injury to Lawrence Bukenya.

The hosts continued to pile pressure and in the 84th minute, Ssekajugo was denied by the cross bar after being played through by Duncan Sseninde.

Two minutes later, Wakiso Giants won a penalty after foul on Ssekajugo and Masiko made no mistake but draw the game level.

Four minutes of additional time were shown and in the first, Ssekajugo won it with a tap in off Ndugwa’s headed pass from Amos Muwonge cross.

The win leaves Wakiso Giants 9th on the log but improve their points tally to 29 while Maroons are now 11th with 24 points.