Everything had been virtually agreed upon between Busiro Ssaza team and celebrated coach Simon Peter Mugerwa with the terms and conditions set.

The official unveiling ceremony had been planned for Friday, February 21, 2020.

Sadly, it will not happen after Bulemeezi Ssaza reacted swiftly to convince Mugerwa not to depart them.

Bulemeezi agreed to provide the sign on fee as earlier requested by Mugerwa and retain the CAF “B” licensed tactician.

“I will stay with Bulemeezi Ssaza. Fine, we had agreed with Busiro but on aspect still remained as regards the down payment. Now, I have decided to stay with Bulemeezi as we plot to retain the trophy” Bulemeezi stated.

Mugerwa will still work with Yusuf Kinene as assistant coach.

Now, the earlier planned official unveiling ceremony by Busiro Ssaza has been abruptly stopped.

Besides Busiro, Mugerwa was also in touch with Buddu for a possible return.

Besides coaching the Masaza football tournament, Mugerwa is also assistant coach at Uganda Premier League club Bright Stars FC and head coach at Buddo Secondary School.

The tournament is proudly sponsored by telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda Limited.

