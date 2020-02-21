Matchday 10 Results & Fixtures

Friday, February 21

Buffaloes 03-30 Heathens

Saturday, February 22

Warriors vs Pirates – Legends, 2:30pm

Kobs vs Rhinos – Legends, 4:30pm

Hippos vs Impis – Jinja, 4:30pm

Rams vs Mongers – Kyadondo, 4:30pm

Heathens maintained their unbeaten run in the 2019-20 Nile Special Stout Rugby Premier League with a hard-fought 30-03 win over Buffaloes under the floodlights at Kyadondo.

However, it was Buffaloes that got the first points opportunity of the game that came in the 3rd minute. Heathens were penalized for hands in the ruck and Donald Oketayot skewed the resultant kick wide.

After ten minutes Heathens took the lead. Buffaloes were penalized for the tackler not rolling away and Heathens skipper Charles Uhuru pointed to the posts. Joseph Oyet split the uprights to put the league leaders on the board.

The Buffaloes responded almost immediately with Oketayot finding the target.

Heathens went on the hunt putting their forwards in action with Emmanuel Byamugisha, Scott Oluoch and Uhuru putting in shifts but Buffaloes defense was tight despite opponents camping inside their half.

The league leaders found the breakthrough after half an hour when they quickly shuffled the ball to the right-wing with Kenneth Okong at the end of the move to score the first try of the game. Oyet’s conversion was way wide as Heathens took an 08-03 lead to the break.

Joseph Oyet kicked wide the first penalty of the second half but increased the separation between the sides with the second try of the game that was scored in a similar fashion as the first. The Buffaloes were sucked in a breakdown and Heathens went out wide to the right with the fullback diving over.

While Heathens committed multiple handling errors, it did not affect them as the dominated in the scrum and entered bonus-point territory through a well-worked try by the forwards after a number of phases from a line out with Emmanuel Byamugisha grounding. Oyet couldn’t find the target for the extras.

Oketayot tried to add points on the board for Buffaloes with an outrageous attempt from nearly the centerline but the kick was short.

Rising center Innocent Gowkto and veteran hooker Alex Mubiru scored the last two tries with Chris Lubanga adding extras on latter’s in a convincing second-half performance.

Heathens stretched their lead over second-placed Kobs (who play lowly Rhinos on Saturday) to 9 points.