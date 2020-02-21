FUFA Big League 2019/2020:

Match Day 10 (Thursday, February 20, 2020 Results):

Elgon Group :

: MYDA 4-0 Bukedea Town Council

Bukedea Town Council Katwe United 4-1 Kataka

Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) Football Club continues to send shock waves across the opposition in the Elgon group of the FUFA Big League in their debut season.

MYDA humiliated visiting Bukedea Town Council 4-0 at the Elgon View playground on Thursday in one of the two Elgon group matches.

Striker Ibra Nsimbe single handedly led the assault with a well taken hat-trick.

Towering forward Norman Ojik, a Janaury signing added the fourth goal on the day.

MYDA consolidated its grip aloft the table standings.

In the other game played in Kampala, Katwe United humbled Mbale based Kataka 4-0 at the StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo.

Left-footed gem Allan Tebusweke netted a brace with new signings Solomon Wafula and veteran defender Habibu Kavumba each scoring a goal for Allan Kabonge’s coached side.

Dread-locked Cameroonian Francis Odongo scored the consolation for the visitors who are coached by Godfrey “Toldo” Awach.

The league will resume on Friday, 21st February with a single game, in the Rwenzori group when Water entertains Fort Portal’s New Villa at the lakeside Luzira Playground (2 PM).

Other matches:

Saturday shall be a day off before resuming on Sunday, February 23 with 7 games.

Saviour will host Light SS, MYDA will play Bukedea Town Council, Nyamityobora takes on Kigezi Home Boyz, Dove and Kitara will square off in the derby duel in Masindi, Kansai Plascon will host UPDF in Mukono, Ndejje University will lock horns with New Villa and Zombo based Paidha Black Angels will entertain Kiboga Young at the green lush of Pece War Memorial Stadium in Gulu.

Only two clubs (the top club per group) earn a direct slot to the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

The third is determined via a promotional playoff.

Other Fixtures:

Friday, February 21:

Water Vs New Villa – Luzira Playground

Sunday, February 23: