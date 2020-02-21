Uganda Premier League (Match Day 23 – Friday, 21st February 2020):

URA Vs Vipers – Arena of Visions, Ndejje University – Bombo (4 PM)

As the Uganda Premier League takes the final bend, different clubs are targeting positive results to ensure genuine objectives and finish strongly.

Table leaders Vipers visit fourth placed Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) at the Arena of Visions in Ndejje University, Bombo on Friday, 21st February 2020.

It is one of those many games that will surely decide the destiny of Vipers in the quest for their fourth league crown.

Coming to match day 23, 16 points separate the table leaders (Vipers with 50 points) from fourth on the bottom URA.

These two clubs did not win in the immediate past respective league match on Tuesday.

Whereas Vipers played to a home goal-less draw with KCCA, URA were humiliated 3-0 away at a 10 man Busoga United in Jinja.

The tax collectors will therefore have to lift their spirits to avoid a successive slip, moreover at their own back yard.

Key Talking Points:

Vipers will approach the game with a depleted squad having lost Tito Okello through a head injury in the KCCA game.

Already they are missing left backs Farouk Musisi (sprained ankle), captain Halid Lwaliwa (toe), right back Paul Willa and definitely Okello.

It is a boost for the timely return of left back Aziz Kayondo who missed the KCCA game through suspension.

Perhaps, the Venoms will maintain three thirds of the squad used for the KCCA game at Kitende with Burundian Fabien Mutombora, Geofrey Wasswa, Bashir Asiku, Innocent Wafula, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Rahmat Ssenfuka, Siraje Ssentamu, Milton Karisa, Paul Mucureezi, Fahad Bayo, Abraham Ndugwa all available for selection.

Team URA is missing hard working midfielder Ivan “Kojja” Ntege. With James Alitho off for greener pastures in Zambia, Nafian Alionzi will still be maintained in goal ahead of youngster Samuel Mwaka.

The strength of the URA team lies upon the offensive midfielders Shafik Kagimu, Saidi Kyeyune, Ivan Sserubiri, Mikidadi Ssenyonga and wide-men Michael Birungi as well as Joackim Ojera.

Technical bench battle:

As the players will be out on the field of play, there will be a battle on the respective technical benches.

Fred Kajoba Kisitu at the helm of Vipers is envisaged by many as a safety first tactician.

He will be facing an experienced Sam Ssimbwa who has virtually faced all situations in life as head coach.

The contest between the two will be an interesting one as well to witness.