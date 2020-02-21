URA 3-1 Vipers

URA denied log leaders Vipers a chance to extend their lead at the top of the table with a 3-1 defeat at the Arena of Visions in Ndejje.

Said Kyeyune, Daniel Isiagi and Cromwell Rothwomio scored for the hosts while the visitors’ consolation was scored by Fahad Bayo.

On form Kyeyune broke the deadlock inside fourteen minutes with a turn and finish off Michael Birungi ball before Isiagi got at the end of a low cross from Joachim Ojera.

Both teams made changes in the first half with Rahmat Ssenfuka getting off for Aziz Kayondo while Julius Mutyaba came on for Ivan Sserubiri.

Sam Ssimbwa’s side had the better of chances to extend the lead before the break but Birungi was wasteful while at the other end, Alionzi Nafian denied Paul Mucureezi with a fingertip save as the Tax men took a 2-0 advantage into the change rooms.

Bayo gave the Venoms chance to believe a comeback was on the cards when he converted from the spot after a foul on Milton Karisa in the 50th minute.

Substitute Allan Kayiwa who had replaced Kenyan Innocent Wafula should have done better when through on goal but Nafian ensured URA held on to their advantage.

In the 70th minute, Paul Willa who had a forgettable day in office handled in the area but Rothwomio failed to beat Burundian Fabien Mutombora from 12 yards and Kyeyune skied his effort when the ball got to his feet.

But four minutes later, another foul down the left by Willa resulted into a free kick which was swung in by Man of the Match Kyeyune and the striker made up for his penalty miss with a free header to put the icing on the cake.

Not even the introduction of Umar Kyebatala for Mucureezi could change anything at the end as URA held on for a routine victory over Vipers who stay top with 50 points but lead could be cut to two points if KCCA win against Express on Saturday.

URA remain fourth on the 16-team log with 37 points in 23 games.